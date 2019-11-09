Police need public's help in identifying three masked men who robbed grocery store at gunpoint

HOUSTON - Thirty minutes after opening on Oct. 30, workers and customers at a local grocery store were shaken up when three masked men barged into the business brandishing a sawed off shot gun and a handgun in a robbery attempt.

La Costena Meat Market owner Margarita Carcamo admits that she was frightened when the three men stormed into her business in Sprinig Branch around 6:40 a.m. Surveillance cameras show the suspects pulling a clerks hair and forcing her to open the cash register.

The video also shows the suspects attempt to beat in the door of the check cashing office with the shot gun. They were unsuccessful in breaking into the office but then forced a customer to the ground and stole his wallet before they ran off.

“I am really scared,” said Carcamo, “I still go in and I still go to work, but I am always a thinking it will happen again.”

Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for the aggravated robbery.

Carcamo said nothing that violent has ever happened in her 16 years of running the store at 8763 Long Point as well as another location. She said the most difficult part was watching the three suspects come after her employees in the surveillance video.

“I’m sad and I feel sorry for the ladies because they are really scared, it’s very hard,’ said Carcamo.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).



