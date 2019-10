HOUSTON - One person was killed Wednesday in a shootout between a tow truck driver and another person, police said.

The shooting was reported about 8:50 p.m. on West Little York Road near the North Freeway.

According to Houston police, the wrecker driver was found shot in the chest and another man was found shot in the arm.

It’s not clear which of the two men died.

Police said they are investigating what led up to the shooting.

