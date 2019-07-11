New Sharpstown ice cream and frozen yogurt spot Bae opens its doors

Looking to chow down on some ice cream and frozen yogurt fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Bae, the new arrival is located at 9798 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A, in Sharpstown. The business' flagship is located in Los Angeles.

Bae offers soft-serve yogurt and ice cream. The menu features swirls in flavors like Koo Koo for Earl (a mix of Cocoa Puffs and earl grey tea) and Mixed Feelings (charcoal pineapple and vanilla), along with toppings like cereal, candy and gold leaf.

The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Mohammad S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 5, wrote, "Really nice aesthetic and feeling at this place. Unique flavors and they offer samples before you pull the trigger on one."

Yelper Anh L. added, "I absolutely love the interior design and the fresh marble decor. It's very clean and I love the balance of the whites and blacks. The employees are very friendly and they offer free samples of all their flavors."

