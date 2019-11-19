Multiple women shot following 'large fight,' deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas - An altercation ended with multiple people shot in northeast Harris County.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday near Aldine Bender Road, according to authorities.

Deputies were responding to a vandalism call at a Chevron gas station when a silver car pulled up, authorities said.

There were four women inside who started yelling for help saying they had been shot, deputies said.

Three of those women were transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Bullet holes could be seen on the side of their vehicle, and after further investigation, authorities learned the shooting happened in a parking lot about a mile and a half from the gas station after during a large fight.

"(We got) conflicting stories in the beginning, but we located additional witnesses," said Lt. Chris Ecke. "There was a large fight right down the road at about the 5000 block of Aldine Bender, where they were actually shot. They were shot through the car … in the lower extremities, and they have all been transported to local area hospitals at this point."

Deputies said they do not have a good description of the gunman yet, but they are working to find surveillance video or other witnesses who may be able to provide more details on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

