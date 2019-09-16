Mugshot of teen arrested in connection with threat to Cy-Fair ISD high school released

Authorities have released the mugshot of the teen arrested in connection with a report of an armed person at a high school in the Cy-Fair Independent School District Friday.

Jordan James McGee, 17, was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon after running from officers who confronted him at Langham High School.

Authorities said they received a report that McGee was armed and headed to the school.

Cy-Fair ISD Police Chief Eric Mendez said authorities intercepted McGee in a hallway and he fled the campus.

According to Mendez, he was arrested in a nearby neighborhood and was in possession of a handgun.

The school was placed on lockdown after there were reports of a second armed person, but the lockdown was lifted after authorities confirmed the report was unfounded.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident.

