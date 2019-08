KINGWOOD, Texas - A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation in Kingwood.

Investigators say a driver in a Camaro crashed into a motorcyclist on Kingwood Drive near West Lake Houston Parkway.

KPRC has learned the motorcyclist was killed.

Investigators say the driver passed a field sobriety test and they are working to determine who was at fault.



