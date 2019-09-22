More than 50,000 people along with President Donald Trump attend 'Howdy Modi' event

HOUSTON - Houston’s India- American community welcomed India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning inside NRG stadium.

Modi’s visit reeled more than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the nation.

“It's my honor and privilege to be welcomed here in this magnificent stadium and magnificent country,” Modi said. Supporters praised Modi's achievements since he took office in 2014.

PHOTOS: 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston

“He has done so much to bring (the) Indian economy up and help a lot of poor people come up in life,” said a supporter.

Modi's stressed his achievements as he addressed his supporters in the country's popular language. Most of his speech was made alongside President DonaldTrump who announced last week he would be joining the prime minister in Houston.

“I have also come to express my gratitude to 4 million amazing Indian-Americans across our country,” Trump said.

Both leaders revealed their upcoming plans to strengthen their economic ties, signing an agreement that would allow the U.S. to export natural gas at a low cost to India. The trade would create American jobs, they said.

In addition to the economy, the president spoke of strengthening military ties and border security.

“Border security is vital to (the) United States; border security is vital to India,” Trump said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.