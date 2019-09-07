Man, woman gunned down on SE Houston street, police say

Police said two people were gunned down on Idaho Street in southeast Houston on Sept. 6, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man and a woman were gunned down on a southeast Houston street Friday, according to police.

The pair was walking near a vacant lot in the 5000 block of Idaho Street when an armed man approached them and started shooting, police said.

The man was killed at the initial shooting scene, according to police.

The woman started running from the initial shooting scene and the gunman gave chase, police said.

The gunman then shot the woman to death a short distance away from the initial shooting scene, according to authorities.

