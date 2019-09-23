Police search for man who they say shot, killed roommate in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a man officers say shot and killed his roommate at least once at their home in southwest Houston.

Police say they do not know the identity of the shooter, but have released a photo they say is the suspect in this case.

The shooting happened Friday at 2 p.m. in the 15000 block of Ridgeroe Lane. Officers say they found a man with multiple shot wounds in a driveway.

Paramedics transported the man to a hospital in the area where he later died. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has not yet confirmed the man's identity.

Witnesses told authorities they heard multiple gunshots from the location where the man was found.

HPD said the shooter lived with the man who was killed and was seen fleeing the scene on foot prior to their arrival.

The suspect is described as a black male with facial hair, dreadlocks and a dark complexion, between the ages of 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs between 150 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information that will help identify the wanted man is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

