Man shot to death at home in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A homeowner was shot to death Monday inside his north Harris County home, according to investigators.

Around 1:30 p.m., authorities said a 28-year-old man was killed in his home in the 3600 block of Arbor Trails Drive.

The man's wife told investigators that she received an alert on her phone about a possible intruder. The alert prompted her to drive home to check on her husband when he wasn't answering phone calls.

She found him dead inside the home. His identity has not been revealed.

The victim's wife told authorities that the video showed a man wearing a hoodie entering the garage around 10:30 a.m.

It's unclear if anything was taken from the home.

A description of the shooter has not been released.

