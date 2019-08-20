Man shot, child uninjured during violent home invasion, police say

HOUSTON - A man was shot Monday during a home invasion in Southwest Houston, according to police.

When officers arrived at a residence in the 3400 block of Tidewater Drive, they found the man with a gunshot wound.

Police said initial reports indicate the man was shot during a home invasion. Officials said three or four men entered the house and started shooting. Police said several items were taken from the home but they aren't sure exactly what was taken.

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police said there was a 4-year-old child inside the house at the time of the shooting. The child was not injured, according to police.

Police said the suspects left in a dark-colored sedan.

