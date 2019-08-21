Man on run after shooting girlfriend in back of head, deputies say

The scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 8200 block of Sunbury Lane on Aug. 20, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a 21-year-old man who is accused of shooting his girlfriend.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Peppermill Place Apartments in the 8200 block on Sunbury Lane.

What happened

Investigators said three people were inside the victim's car in the apartment complex parking lot when the shooter pulled out a gun and shot his girlfriend in the back of the head.

The victim, a 19-year old woman, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect ran from the scene, according to authorities.

He is described as being a black man between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He is believed to weigh about 160 to 170 pounds and was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and a white T-shirt.

The passenger who was sitting in the front passenger seat was not harmed, but did not cooperate with investigators, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-6044.

