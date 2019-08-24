Man in custody in connection with shooting death of former boss, authorities say

HOUSTON - A man is in custody and is awaiting charges in connection with the death of his former boss.

According to authorities, Jatraveous Williams, 22, was arrested after he shot and killed his boss following an argument Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called out to Leonard John Ruffer’s home on Almondwood Drive near Roseville Drive around 4:45 p.m. Friday after reports of a shooting.

When authorities arrived, they said they found Ruffer, 56, shot to death inside the home.

According to witnesses, Ruffer was in the flooring business. Williams was his neighbor and he worked for Ruffer until an argument Friday morning ended with Ruffer firing Williams, authorities said.

During the investigation, deputies were notified that Williams – who was known to carry a pistol and was out on bond for aggravated assault – was at a family member’s home in east Houston.

The family member agreed to bring Williams to the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed and told authorities Williams was in possession of a possible murder weapon, deputies said.

While en route to the office, authorities said Williams brandished a second pistol so the family member pulled into a gas station and called authorities, deputies said.

After a standoff that lasted an hour and a half, authorities said they were able to take Williams into custody and murder charges are pending.

