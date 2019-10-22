Man found shot to death in front of vacant home in Houston southside

A man was found dead in front of a vacant house after a shooting in Houston’s southside.

HOUSTON - A man was found dead in front of a vacant house after a shooting in Houston's southside.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Thrush Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard in the South Park community, authorities said.

People living in the area told police they heard gunshots and when they looked outside, they saw a man lying on the sidewalk in front of a vacant house.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Officers said one witness told authorities a white car was seen speeding away from the area, but it was unclear if the vehicle is connected to the crime.

The victim was found in front of a vacant house, but that house is not far from an occupied home, so authorities are working to determine if the vacant house had anything to do with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.