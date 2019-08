An investigator photographs the scene of a deadly shooting near Aldine, Texas, on Aug. 17, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was found shot to death Friday night in a car near Aldine.

The incident was reported about 9:40 p.m. on Mitchell Road near Airline Drive.

Harris County deputies said they arrived to find the 51-year-old man dead. His identity was not immediately released.

Investigators said they are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.