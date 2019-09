HOUSTON - A man's body was found in a ditch Friday morning in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that the cause of the man's death is unknown at this time. He was found in the 400 block of W. Mount Houston.

Investigators are headed to the scene.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to the 400 blk of W. Mount Houston. A deceased male was found in a ditch. The circumstances are unknown at this time. Homicide/CSU Investigators are enroute. I’m out in the field and will stop by. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2019

