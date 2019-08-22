Man driving on rims with toddler in backseat charged with DWI, deputies say

A man is in custody and facing a DWI charge after deputies said he was driving while intoxicated with a child in his vehicle.

According to authorities, Fernando Axel Garcia, 24, was spotted driving on Veterans Memorial Drive near Antoine Drive around 11:15 p.m.

The caller who spotted Garcia told deputies Garcia’s vehicle was missing the front driver’s side tire and part of the rim, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they found Garcia’s vehicle pulled over and Garcia was looking at the front of it.

Authorities said Garcia smelled like alcohol and he showed several signs of impairment.

Upon further investigation, deputies said they also found Garcia’s 1-year-old child in the back seat improperly secured.

Authorities said Garcia has been charged with the felony offense of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.

The child was released to family members, deputies said.

