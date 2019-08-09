Man charged with arson, accused of setting fire at Lakewood Church

HOUSTON - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 24-year-old man who is accused of setting a fire outside Lakewood Church last month.

Patrick Anthony Jeanlouis is charged with arson.

What happened

On July 5, around 2:25 a.m., authorities said Jeanlouis was detained by on-site security personnel after he was spotted breaking windows on the east side of the church.

Authorities who reviewed surveillance photos and video said they saw Jeanlouis setting a fire in some shrubs on the south side of the church about 10 minutes before he was detained, according to court documents.

How did he do it?

The video showed Jeanlouis walking along the building with a bottle of lighter fluid, court documents said.

He stopped and poured the liquid in the shrubbery, which is about 10 to 12 feet away from the south wall of the church, according to authorities. He then lit the shrubbery, according to investigators.

How was he identified?

According to court documents, Jeanlouis was identified by the clothing he was wearing at the time of his detainment. It was compared to the clothing the person in the surveillance video was wearing at the time the fire was started.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.