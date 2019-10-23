Man, 18, tried selling counterfeit World Series tickets to undercover officers, police say

Christopher Cross, 18, tried to sell counterfeit tickets to undercover police officers, HPD says.

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after Houston police say he tried to sell counterfeit tickets to the Houston Astros' first game of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

Police say at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Christopher Cross approached two plainclothes officers and offered them three tickets for $400 each.

The officers thought the tickets looked counterfeit, and they showed them to a Major League Baseball representative who confirmed their suspicion, officials say. Cross was arrested and faces a trademark counterfeiting charge.

Houston police say this undercover operation is part of a proactive investigation the department undertakes during major events.

