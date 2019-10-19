Main Squeeze Juice Co. makes Lake Houston debut, with juices, smoothies and more

If juices and smoothies are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Main Squeeze Juice Co., the newcomer is located at 16402 W. Lake Houston Parkway in the Lake Houston.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. is a small chain that specializes in health-conscious options, including cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, smoothies, açaí bowls and more. Coffee and tea, juice cleanses, health shots and "mylks" are also available. Check out the full menu here.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

And Priscilla L. wrote, "The smoothies, juices and açaí bowls are delicious."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Main Squeeze Juice Co. is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

