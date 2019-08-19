Local doctor busted during sexual predator sting, authorities say

The mug shot of Jay Lin, who is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A local doctor was arrested in a sexual predator sting last month, according to Montgomery County officials.

Dr. Jay Lin is charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $30,000.

Lin is a doctor and is also an assistant professor of radiology at Baylor College of Medicine.

What happened

On July 31, the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office along with the Montgomery County Internet Crimes against Children Task Force were "conducting an undercover investigation that targeted sexual predators using the Internet for sexual exploitation of children," authorities said.

Detectives made contact with Lin and he was later arrested by task force members.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Baylor College of Medicine issued the following statement on the matter:

"Dr. Jay Lin is an assistant professor of radiology at Baylor College of Medicine. He was placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues in Montgomery County."

