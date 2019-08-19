Local back-2-School drive to give free haircuts, backpacks, uniforms on Wednesday

Phil Walter/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Local organizations and City Council member Dwight Boykins will host their 5th annual back-2-school drive Wednesday.

The benefit will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Evan E. Worthing High School at 9215 Scott St.

Free school supplies, uniforms, backpacks, haircuts and hairstyles will be available for students of all ages thanks to the Boykins Youth Foundation, Glory Fitness, Madlineman Foundation, Rock-in-Hood Foundation, Aj's Barber and Beauty Salon, former Texans guard Fred Weary and New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson.

Supplies will be available for more than 700 children. The benefit encourages all school ages, boy and girls, to participate in the free events.

Immunizations and health services will also be available.

The event is in need of volunteers between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. To donate toward the event, click here.

