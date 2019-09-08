Light up your Instagram feed! The Color Factory is coming to Houston

Ready to color up your Instagram feed?

The Color Factory, an experimental art exhibit, is coming to Houston soon. The exhibit is designed to wake up its audience to a brilliant presence of colors.

San Francisco had its first eight-month run, which nearly sold out, according to Bustle.com. Houston will be its third location to open after its second launch in New York City.

Houstonians will get a taste of artwork from the Color Factory's favorite artists and creatives.

Ticket sales haven't been announced just yet, but you can sign up to its newsletters to be the first to know when they are.

Here are some examples of the exhibit below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.