High school student hospitalized after falling off car while hood surfing, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 17-year-old Klein Oak High School student was taken to an area hospital Wednesday after he fell off the hood of a car in the parking lot of Hildebrandt Intermediate School.

Officials said the teen and his friends were "hood surfing."

The teen's 17-year-old friend was driving a red Mini Cooper between 25 and 35 mph when he slammed on the brakes, sending the teen on the hood flying off the car, according to authorities.

The teen landed head first on the asphalt.

The teen was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries, authorities said. He remains at the hospital in critical condition.

