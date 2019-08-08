Jury continues deliberations over David Temple's sentence

David Temple listens to closing arguments during his retrial in Houston on Aug. 5, 2019.

HOUSTON - The jury that convicted David Temple of murder in the slaying of his wife 20 years ago is still deliberating his punishment Thursday.

Jurors have deliberated about 10 hours in total since they handed down their guilty verdict Tuesday in the January 1999 shooting death of Belinda Temple, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

The punishment could range from probation to life in prison.

David Temple has already served nine years in prison after his first murder conviction in 2007. He was released in 2016 when that conviction was overturned on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.

