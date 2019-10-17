Jennifer Reyna leaving KPRC 2

HOUSTON - Jennifer Reyna is leaving KPRC 2.

In a statement, KPRC 2 General Manager Jerry Martin wrote, “After a long, good faith negotiation between both parties, we could not come to a new agreement with Jennifer. Her last day will be (Friday) on KPRC. Jennifer has been a part of the KPRC family for more than 15 years. We thank her for all her hard work as an anchor and traffic reporter as well as her dedication to community events. We wish her a great future.”

Reyna joined KPRC 2 News in 2006 as a traffic reporter, sharing her extensive knowledge of Houston helping viewers get through the morning delays. She regularly anchors traffic weekday mornings on KPRC 2 News Today and during the "TODAY Show."

She reported from the field and anchored the KPRC 2 News Midday at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Reyna is a graduate of the University of Houston.



