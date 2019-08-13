Husband loses leg attempting to stop carjacking with wife inside car, police say

A man lost at least one of his legs while attempting to stop a carjacking in Southwest Houston on Aug. 12, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man lost at least one leg while attempting to stop another man from stealing his car while his wife was inside, according to police.

What happened

A man and his wife stopped at a gas station near the intersection of Woodfair and Deering drives.

Police said the man got out of his car and went inside, leaving his wife in the vehicle and the key in the ignition.

Another man then jumped in the driver's seat of the car and drove away, authorities said.

The husband jumped on the hood of the car in the melee and the suspect eventually crashed into a van on Deering, police said, crushing the husband's legs.

What's next

The suspect fled the scene and police said he has not been found.

The husband is in surgery and his condition is not known.

