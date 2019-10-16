HPD Chief Art Acevedo talks about potential changes to bail system

HOUSTON - Changes may be coming to how Harris County's bail system handles misdemeanor criminal charges.

District Attorney Kim Ogg talked about the matter on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo opened up about the issue.

A settlement to a federal lawsuit that declared the county's bail system unconstitutional could be approved by a judge as early as this month.

Acevedo said he supports the fight to keep low-level offenders out of jail. He said he doesn't think those offenders are the problem.

"We have a lot of low level misdemeanors," Acevedo said. "Those are not the people you worry about."

The proposed decree aims to right what a federal judge said were years of wrongs. The proposal could fix the problem, in part, by issuing PR (personal recognizance) bonds and not jailing those accused of low-level offenses simply because they can't afford bail.

"Mass incarceration. We just want to stop it," Acevedo said.

Some members of the law enforcement community fear the proposal could lead to repeat offenders being released and committing more crimes or not showing up to court. Acevedo echoed the concerns.

"I think we all just need to continue to pay close attention to where we're at but really pay attention to where some advocates are trying to go and that's creating a system where there's no cash bond for anybody, including violent offenders," he said.

The proposal comes with six specific offenses that would require offenders to see a judge.

Acevedo said he wonders if the reform as drafted casts too broad a net.

"What happens with the person that is a serial shoplifter?" he said. "We just lead them in one door and out the other."

