Houston police release surveillance footage of Church's Chicken armed robbery

Houston police released surveillance footage Thursday of an armed robbery at a Church's Chicken restaurant last month with the aim of identifying the thief.

The robbery took place at 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Church's Chicken at 8841 Cullen Blvd. in southeast Houston.

In the video, a man can be seen pointing a handgun at an employee through the drive-thru window. When the employee backs away, the suspect climbs through the window and grabs one of the employees and forces them to open the cash register.

"The suspect then removed the money from the registers and then fled the scene in an unknown direction," police wrote in a release Thursday.

The robber is described as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30. He is about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a missing tooth in the top front side of his mouth and "might have a deformed left nostril," police wrote.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges filed in this case. You can provide an anonymous tip at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

