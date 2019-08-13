Houston Farmers Market breaks ground for major transformation

Houston Farmers Market/ Facebook

HOUSTON - The time is finally here. The historic Houston Farmers Market redevelopment project is finally underway after its groundbreaking ceremony.

The 14 acres on Airline Drive just inside the loop was bought in 2017 by a major developer. The new owners, MLB Capital Partners, said they have big ideas

The 77-year-old market will be upgraded with enhanced facilities, modern infrastructure, diversified product offerings and community programming to establish a unique destination retail experience, Houston Farmers Market announced on its Facebook page.

A sneak peek of the project:

