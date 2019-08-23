'He laughed about it': Tipster who led to arrest of teen accused of fatally shooting another speaks

HOUSTON - A 16-year-old boy was charged with the murder of another teen in Fort Bend County.

FBCSO said the victim was Matthias Konrad, 16.

The victim and the suspect were both students at Lamar CISD's George Ranch High School.

A girl, who didn’t want to be identified, said the shooter confessed to the killing.

“He actually told me that he killed him. He said it with no hesitation. He laughed about it. He actually thought it was funny that he killed him,” she said.

Investigators said the teen killed Konrad at a park on Savannah Moss Drive in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

She said the 16-year-old shooter called her seconds after shooting Konrad.

“He said to me that, ‘I was about to rob Matthias, but he started fighting me back,'” she said. “Then, he grabbed a gun and shot him in the face, in his chest and in his back.”

She called 911 and led officers to the suspect’s home a block away, where they arrested him.

Investigators said they found a gun inside.

“I know somebody just got murdered and I know who their murderer is, I’m not gonna sit back and just let them be free. Because you don’t deserve it,” she said.

Investigators said the suspect was on Snapchat, showing the medical helicopter flying the victim to the hospital, a gun and what appeared to be a cut-off ankle monitor.

Investigators said he was wearing an ankle monitor before the shooting.

“He was an innocent kid that had his life taken for no reason,” the girl said.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office cannot release the suspect's name or criminal history because he's a juvenile.

George Ranch High School starts school on Monday. The district was planning on having grief counselors available for the students.

The school's principal, Heather Patterson, sent a letter to parents that read:

We are saddened by the death of a member of our Longhorn family, Matthias Konrad, an 11th grader, who passed away yesterday.

When the new school year begins on Monday, the District Crisis Counseling Team will be available on campus. They will also be available as needed throughout the week.

If you have any questions regarding how to help your child cope with the grieving process, please contact the George Ranch High School administration. Students can also call the H.O.P.E. Line -- a 24-hour crisis hotline -- at 832-223-4673 to talk about any concerns they may have. This is an anonymous and confidential service provided for the Lamar CISD community.

Service arrangements are unknown at this time; however, we will share this information with students if the family makes it available.

Please keep the Konrad family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We wanted you to be aware of the situation in case your child has questions or concerns.

