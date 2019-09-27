LIVE: HCSO deputy shot during traffic stop in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON - A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot Friday while conducting a traffic stop in northwest Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting was reported in the 14807 Willancy Court at West Road.

The vehicle the suspect was driving has been recovered and is being investigated, officials said.

The suspect involved in the shooting is still at large and was last seen running in a Krogers shopping center nearby, officials said. A Kroger employee said the store is placed on lockdown and the entire area is blocked off.

The employee told KPRC that the suspect never entered the Kroger but left the vehicle in the parking lot before fleeing the scene.

Gonzalez is asking people to pray for the deputy. He said the deputy was seriously injured and being taken to a hospital by Life Flight.

This is a developing story.

Scene is active at this time. Our deputy is seriously injured and being taken by lifeflight. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2019

One of our @HCSOTexas deputies has been shot while conducting a traffic stop, 14807 Willancy Ct @ West Rd. Please keep him your prayers. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2019

