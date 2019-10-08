Your property tax rate could go up if Harris County Commissioners vote for hike today

Harris County commissioners are slated to vote on a proposed tax rate hike in the county on Tuesday. If approved, this will be the first time in 24 years that the rate will increase.

EXPLAINED: Things to know about the proposed Harris County property tax rate hike

The current rate is about 63 cents per $100 of assessed value. The proposed increase would make the new rate about 65 cents.

If the new rate passes, the average Harris County homeowner would see their property tax bill go up by about $38, which would be about $3 more per month, according to Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

State law requires a quorum of four instead of the regular three county commissioners for votes on tax rates. Commissioners R. Jack Cagle and Steve Raddack chose to sit out the vote, Cagle announced in a news release, in an effort to prevent the vote from taking place by denying quorum.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

