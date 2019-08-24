Gun range overrated? Indoor ax throwing range opens in Houston

HOUSTON - We've all heard of gun ranges, but have you ever heard of ax-throwing range?

Class Axe has launched its latest chain of premier ax throwing ranges in Houston. The class will be located at 7075 FM Road, West Suite 1.

Future participants will enjoy a variety of games as they are guided by "axeperts." Class Axe will allow guests to bring their own booze as they participate in the games. For safety reasons, hard liquor will not be permitted.

Why did they pick Houston?

“Houston’s reputation as a world-class city with wonderful entertainment options and an energetic atmosphere is a perfect fit for Class Axe. Houstonians and visitors looking for something new are in for a treat," said Chris Stafford, CEO of Class Axe. "We can't wait to show people why ax throwing is quickly becoming America’s new favorite pastime.”

What can you expect?

Each game session is expected to be an hour and a half long. Participants will be guided by an employee during each session, and the first half of the game will be dedicated to safety training.

Some of the games will include Axe Tic-Tac-Toe, Timber and Survivor. Class Axe says that group sessions are encouraged and allows up to 12 members to participate per lane.

