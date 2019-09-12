Greenpeace protesters hang from Fred Hartman Bridge

HOUSTON - At least a dozen Greenpeace protesters Thursday were hanging from the Fred Hartman Bridge.

The environmental activists used colorful banners as they were suspended over the Houston Ship Channel.

According to the group, they are protesting fossil fuel and plan to stay on the bridge for 24 hours.

The group highlighted the fact that their protest coincides with the third Democratic presidential candidates' debate at Texas Southern University on Thursday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies are aware of the protest and are monitoring the situation.

At least one lane of the bridge appeared to be blocked.

BREAKING: We're LIVE from Houston shutting down the largest oil export channel in the country. This climate emergency was fueled by Trump's climate denial and the oil industry's greed. We're here to resist. #PeopleVsOil Posted by Greenpeace USA on Thursday, September 12, 2019

