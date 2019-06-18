Get to know the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Want to discover the freshest new spots in Houston? From a cellphone repair shop to a Vietnamese restaurant, read on to see the newest hot spots to debut around town.

Golden Chick

Photo: Rito O./Yelp

Stroll past 14191 Fayridge Drive in Minnetex and you'll find Golden Chick, a new spot to score fast food and more.

This is the chain restaurant's newest location in the Houston area. It serves up fried chicken, fried fish and more, plus sides like biscuits, fries, mashed potatoes and coleslaw.

Gadgetx

Photo: Khurram A./Yelp

Wander over to 11660 Westheimer Road, Suite 111, in Briarforest Area and you'll find Gadgetx, a new mobile phone repair and electronics repair spot, offering mobile phones and more.

In the words of the business's Facebook page, "We Fix Your Cool Gadgets. GadgetX is an expert repair network fixing cellphones, tablets, iPads, computers, Macs, gaming consoles and electronics." The business offers a 90-day warranty on its repairs.

Banh Canh Tom Cua

Photo: rowena c./Yelp

A newcomer to Alief, Banh Canh Tom Cua is a Vietnamese spot offering soup and noodles that's located at 12168 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 280.

"Our menu includes banh canh, rice plates, noodle, pho, fried rice, hu tieu, dessert," according to the business's Facebook page. Banh Canh Tom Cua is the name of a popular Vietnamese comfort food, which you can try at the new eatery.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline