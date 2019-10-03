Get to know the 5 freshest new businesses to debut in Houston

Want to get to know the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a hair salon to a chicken spot, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to arrive around town.

Upgrade Salons

Upgrade Salon is a spot to score wigs and hair extensions that's located at 3901 Bellaire, Suite 212, My Salon Suites.

"Our mission is to make luxury hair extensions less time consuming and more affordable so women can save time and money to do more of the things they love," reads the business's Facebook page. The salon provides clients with wigs and extensions that can be sewn in or installed with adhesives or a glueless band. The spot also offers deep conditioning treatments and trims for natural hair. (Check out all the salon's products and services here.)

Amazing Lash Studio

Head over to 3415 Louisiana St., Suite 200, in Midtown and you'll find Amazing Lash Studio, a new eyelash service spot.

This national franchise has locations across 30 states. The studio offers eyelash extensions and lifts. Stylists help clients select one of four proprietary lash styles: natural, sexy, cute or gorgeous. (Check out all the studio's services here.)

Mama's Kitchen

A newcomer to Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Mama's Kitchen is a Sichuan and Asian fusion spot that's located at 3815 Richmond Ave., Suite B. And with five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

The restaurant offers noodle and rice dishes, along with dumplings, soup, seafood, beef, chicken, lamb and pork. On the menu, look for stir-fried lamb, steamed pork dumplings and General Tsao's chicken. The spot also serves up signature fruit soju cocktails and milk tea smoothies. (Find the full menu here.)

Studewood Cantine

Now open at 1111 Studewood St., Suite A, in the Heights is Studewood Cantine, a cocktail bar and Tex-Mex spot, offering seafood and more. With five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start.

In the words of the business' Facebook page, "The Studewood Cantine is a Texas scratch kitchen serving a cultivated variety of mouth-watering Tex-Mex and American fare." Menu standouts include the pollo del mar (chicken breast stuffed with shrimp, tomatoes, cilantro and onions), the fish tacos and the El Gringo platter with ground sirloin, refried beans and cheese topped with beef gravy and chili con queso. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Soho Chicken

Now open at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A3, in Sharpstown is Soho Chicken, a Korean and Asian fusion spot, offering chicken wings and more.

The restaurant is located within the new Bellaire Food Street complex. The spot offers a wide selection of appetizers like onion rings, edamame and lemon shrimp. Main course options include the chicken wing basket (with five different flavor options), the jjambbong (spicy seafood soup with fat noodles), kimchi fried rice and the pork katsu platter.

