Cold case: Remains found in 2000; artist draws what victim may have looked like

An artist's rendering of a cold case victim whose remains were found in December 2000 along with some clothing items that were found at the site.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - New information has been released about a cold case in Fort Bend County.

Authorities are hoping the new information will help identify a young Hispanic male whose remains were found on Dec. 17, 2000.

What happened

The remains were found near the intersection of the 8500 block of W. Davis Estates Road and FM 1994.

“The remains were discovered in the rural area of Fort Bend County, actually in the vicinity of what is now the dump, 3 or 4 miles from Fairchilds,” said Detective Scott Minyard, of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. “What we have to go on are the basics: estimated age, height and weight and the brand names on the clothing he was wearing.”

Description of victim

The victim is described as having been about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed about 160 pounds. He is estimated to have been between 16 and 23 years old.

Forensic analysis determined he may have been from Guatemala or the southern region of Mexico.

“There is a family somewhere, maybe in the states or Mexico or Guatemala, that is wondering what happened to their loved one,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “We will also be sending this press release to the Guatemalan Consulate in McAllen.”

An artist drew a rendering of what the victim may have looked like.

What he was wearing

A brown Pele brand shoe, a black Guess wristband and Route 66 brand blue jeans were found at the site where the remains were discovered.

What to do if you have information

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665, ext. 1, or the Guatemalan Consulate in McAllen, Texas, at 956-429-3413, and reference the Fort Bend County case number 99-8447.

