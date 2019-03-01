14 kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop near Rosenberg, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fourteen kilos of cocaine were found Thursday during a traffic stop in Fort Bend County, according to authorities.

Sandra Perez, 65, was pulled over on U.S. 59 near Rosenberg, authorities said.

During the stop, K-9 Kaja detected the cocaine in an aftermarket-fabricated compartment, according to officials.

Perez, from the border town of Mission, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. She was charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a criminal instrument, both felonies.

“We will continue to be vigilant by working to intercept drugs as they make their way northbound from Mexico,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $700,000, authorities said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.