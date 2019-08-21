Former Houston Texans defensive lineman Mario Williams charged with trespassing

Mario Williams is seen in this mug shot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 21, 2019.

KATY, Texas - Mario Williams, a former defensive lineman for the Houston Texans, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trespassing.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an apartment on Katy Ranch Road near Water Rose Drive about 1:10 a.m.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found a man and a woman arguing in the garage. The woman, who lives at the apartment, said the man, identified as Williams, did not have permission to be on her property.

Williams told investigators he made a copy of the woman’s garage door remote and used a universal garage door remote to gain access to the garage, according to deputies.

Williams was booked into the Harris County Jail and released after posting a $100 bail, deputies said. Court records show a mental evaluation has been ordered for Williams.

The 34-year-old former football player was the top draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2006. He played with Houston from 2006 to 2011.

