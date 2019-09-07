Fire destroys 8 second-floor units at Humble apartment complex

KPRC2

HUMBLE, Texas - Intense flames ripped through an entire building at the Timbers or Deerbook apartments Friday evening.

Witnesses looking on captured video in disbelief.

"It was really frightening because as soon as I walked out, I could feel the heat coming from the apartment, and I wasn’t even that close," Norman Amos said.

In all, it took 75 to 100 firefighters and several hours before the fire was finally put out.

"It’s 95 degrees out here, plus the fire is a few hundred degrees beyond that, and the fire and heat, all that gear does take a big toll on the firemen," Humble Fire Marshal James Nykaza said.

Investigators said least eight second-floor units were destroyed, with another eight below badly damaged.

One of the homes belonged to a family that had just moved in less than a month ago.

"She just moved in. She got her apartment all nice looking, nice everything inside, and now it’s just gone," Evelyn Morales said about her mother-in-law.

Despite the damage done by the fire, there were no reports of injuries.

"Just thankful that they’re out. Thankful that they were able to come out on time and nothing bad happened to anybody," Morales said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.