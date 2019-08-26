FEMA reimburses Houston $130M for emergency protective measures after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - Two years after Hurricane Harvey made landfall, the city of Houston received a $130 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday.

FEMA reimbursed the city for its emergency protective measures after Harvey's landfall. The money will help cover the cost when city officials extracted water, removed building materials, towed city vehicles and cleared mud and silt from several public facilities that were damaged by Harvey's impact. FEMA also reimbursed Houston for sheltering survivors in the George R. Brown Convention Center, and providing food and medical supplies to those impacted by the hurricane.

FEMA officials said it has provided grants to reimburse Houston for projects that were 100% federally funded.

The grants come from FEMA's public assistance grant program, which reimburses communities for actions taken in the immediate response to and during recovery from a disaster. The grants to the city will be distributed through the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.