FBI searching for accused Houston bank robber dubbed the Dapper Desperado

HOUSTON - The FBI is searching for a man they are calling the Dapper Desperado.

The man is accused of robbing a northwest Houston bank this week.

What happened?

On Thursday, authorities said, the "well-dressed" man entered the Comerica Bank at 14104 Northwest Freeway around 12:25 p.m.

He approached the teller and handed over a threatening note demanding cash, authorities said.

He briefly threatened the teller with a gun before putting it back in his suit pocket, according to the FBI. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was physically hurt.

What was he wearing?

The suspect was wearing an oversized brown business suit and an oversized blue dress shirt. He was wearing gray Converse sneakers and reflective sunglasses, officials said.

Authorities described him as being white or Hispanic and in his early 30s. He appears to be about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build.

What's next?

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the accused robber. Tips can be submitted by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000. You can also submit tips anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website and app.

