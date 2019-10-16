Father killed, wife, kids shaken after Fort Bend County home invasion

KATY, Texas - A father is dead, and his wife and two kids are shaken after a home invasion in Fort Bend County.

Authorities said the incident happened around midnight Tuesday at a home on Glen Rosa Drive near Cansfield Way.

The family was asleep when the father heard a window shatter in the back of the house, detectives said.

He went to check out the noise and came face-to-face with two people who were trying to get inside the home, authorities said.

Detectives said someone opened fire and the father was fatally shot before the intruders fled the scene.

“It's sad we have a homeowner here in Fort Bend County who is no longer with us,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls. “And (he was) a father of two small children. It breaks your heart.”

The man’s wife and two small children were inside the home at the time of the incident, but they were not injured.

Authorities said someone saw a vehicle nearby, so officials are working to gather as much information as they can on the potential lead.

Nehls said it appears nothing was stolen, and authorities are also checking surveillance video in the area to help lead to the identification and arrests of the intruders.

According to authorities, it is unusual for break-ins to happen in the area.

“(It) doesn't happen this often in Fort Bend County,” authorities said. “But when it does, it gets our full attention."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665 or the county Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

