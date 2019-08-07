Explore the 5 freshest new businesses to debut in Houston

Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a food hall to an electronics repair shop, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to land recently.

Bravery Chef Hall

Photo: kyle p./Yelp

Bravery Chef Hall is a downtown food court, that recently opened at 409 Travis St., Suite A.

"Bravery Chef Hall is Houston's first chef hall. A platform for talented chefs and bartenders to develop concepts in our hospitality incubator, Bravery offers unique and innovative dining experiences for Houstonians and travelers from around the globe," reads the business's Facebook page.

The spot resembles a food court-style venue where diners can choose from five different restaurant concepts (and three bars). The restaurants currently in the hall include Atlas Diner (comfort foods), Blind Goat (Vietnamese), BOH Pasta & Pizza, Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen (steakhouse) and Kokoro (sushi bar). (Check out the chefs in residence here.)

Ember & Greens

Photo: ember & Greens]/Yelp

Stop by 9403B Katy Freeway and you'll find Ember & Greens, a new New American spot, offering comfort food and more. Yelpers are fans of Ember & Greens: it's got five stars out of 18 reviews, so far.

Per the business' Facebook page, Ember & Greens is a "casual chic restaurant and bar in the iconic Memorial neighborhood dishing out coal-fired creations and health-conscious comfort food!"

The spot serves up salad, soups, sandwiches and pizza. Look for the samosas and fried cauliflower bites to start, and then move on to the Rita pizza with shredded mozzarella, tomatoes and fresh basil, or the citrus-crusted chicken served with roasted potatoes, red apples, carrots, mushrooms and onions with house salad. (Here's the entire menu.)

Chow Wok

Photo: chow wok/Yelp

Now open at 2575 S. Dairy Ashford Road, Suite B in Briarforest Area is Chow Wok, a Chinese spot.

"Chow Wok is a quick-service Chinese American restaurant with dine in, take out and delivery options to service the Houston area," reads the business' Facebook page.

The menu features Chinese favorites like egg rolls, dumplings, soup, rice, noodle, seafood, chicken and beef. Stop by for lunch to grab a chef's special like the Mongolian triple delight or the Kung Pao shrimp and scallop dish. (Take a look at the rest of the menu here.)

Olive & Twist

Photo: l d./Yelp

Now open at 2712 Richmond Ave. in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area is Olive & Twist, a cocktail bar and New American spot.

The eatery offers soups, salad, pizza, pasta, burgers, chicken and steak. On the menu, look for entrees like the Twisted Texan burger with ground chuck, brisket and short rib patty, served on a potato bun with romaine, pickled onions and chili-garlic ranch, and the Fettucine LaStrada tossed in black pepper cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, grilled chicken, Italian sausage and basil. (Explore the menu here.)

uBreakiFix

Head over to 9323 Katy Freeway, Suite C, and you'll find the latest mobile phone repair and electronics repair spot to arrive in town. uBreakiFix has added a new location.

This fix-it franchise has locations across the country. The shop repairs cell phones, tablets, laptops, computers, screens, game consoles and other gadgets.

