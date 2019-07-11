Explore the 4 freshest new businesses to launch in Houston

Itching to find out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From an ice cream shop to a health food spot, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to open around town.

Bae

Photo: sandy v./Yelp

Bae is an ice cream and frozen yogurt spot, that recently opened at 9798 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A, in Sharpstown.

This is the second location for the new franchise. The first store is located in Los Angeles. The shop offers soft-serve ice cream and frozen yogurt with unique flavors combinations in cones, cups or waffle bowls.

On the menu, look for combos like Now and Later (strawberry and banana) and Matchaholic (chocolate and matcha). Customers can head over to the topping bar to cover their swirls with things like gummy bears, sprinkles and crunchy cereal.

Cloud10 Creamery

Photo: vy s./Yelp

Stroll past 3502 S. Shepherd Drive in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area and you'll find Cloud10 Creamery, a new ice cream and frozen yogurt spot, offering desserts and more.

The ice cream shop has two other locations around Houston. According to the business' website, Cloud10 Creamery produces small batches of ice cream and sorbet "made with only the freshest ingredients: no artificial flavoring, no extracts and no additives."

The menu features a rotating mix of standard and seasonal ice cream flavors, including toasted rice, gingersnap, fresh mint chocolate chip and banana cinnamon. In the mood for sorbet? Flavor options include sour green apple and lemon mint. The menu even includes cool treats for your dog.

Arturo's Mexican Restaurant

Photo: arturo's mexican restaurant/Yelp

New to 302 W. Crosstimbers St. in Independence Heights is Arturo's Mexican Restaurant, a seafood and Mexican spot.

The spot serves up Mexican favorites like burritos, tacos, fajitas, tacos and enchiladas. The large menu also includes specialties like parrilladas (specially seasoned charbroiled fajitas) served with onion, guacamole, rice and beans and pollo en mole (charbroiled marinated chicken breast topped with red mole sauce) with monterey jack cheese. (Check out the full menu here.)

Clean Juice

Photo: clean juice/Yelp

At 1051 Heights Blvd., Suite 120, you'll find the latest outpost of Clean Juice, the national chain known for açaí bowls, juices and smoothies and salads.

Menu standouts at this organic eatery include the Nutty Bowl with organic açaí, almond butter, almond milk, banana, cacao, granola, maple syrup and strawberries; the Protein Toast with sprouted toast, avocado, hard-boiled egg, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice red pepper flakes and lemon juice; and The Youthful One protein smoothie with hemp or whey protein, almond milk, banana, blueberries, coconut oil, dates and vanilla. The spot also serves up cold-pressed juices, quinoa bowls and traditional fruit smoothies. (Explore the full menu here.)

