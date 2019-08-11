Driver flees on foot after causing multivehicle crash on North Freeway, police say

The scene of a multivehicle crash on I-45 on Aug. 11, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston police said they are searching for the driver of a vehicle that caused a multivehicle crash on I-45 early Sunday morning.

Around 5:40 a.m., police said a motorist was changing his tire on the right shoulder of the North Freeway near West Road when he was struck by a white Mazda.

The victim went through the Mazda's windshield, causing him to lose a leg. He also suffered a head injury and broke multiple bones. Authorities initially said at least one person was killed in the crash.

When the victim's Ford was struck by the Mazda, it crashed into two other vehicles, police said.

A fifth vehicle crashed into debris on the road, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of the Mazda, which caused the initial crash, left the scene on foot. Authorities said they are searching for him.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported that one person was killed and six vehicles were involved in the crash. The story was updated when police released new information.

