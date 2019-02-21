Dog rescued after being found with fireworks taped to its back

HOUSTON - A small Dachshund mix is lucky to have found a loving home after residents in Jersey Village found the dog injured and duct-taped to fireworks.

The dog, named Meg Aryn, was put under the care of the Dachshund Rescue of Houston, who connected Meg with a foster and then to her forever home.

"I just immediately fell in love with her. I just did," Northwest Houston resident, Stevie Atkinson said.

Stevie Atkinson and her husband of 43 years, Scott Atkinson, never thought they would take in another pup, after losing three older dogs a year an a half ago.

"Pretty much close in age 12, 13, 14, and they all passed away of natural causes," Scott Atkinson said.

However, after hearing Meg's story, they knew they had to help.

"She's just such a loving, special dog," Scott Atkinson said.

The Dachshund Rescue of Houston said Meg was found wandering around New Year's Eve in the Jersey Village area. Nearby neighbors saw she had been strapped to something dangerous and was injured.

"Someone had actually duct-taped fireworks to her back and lit them on fire," Toni Rumley, Dachshund Rescue of Houston treasurer, said.

"It was strapped around here," Scott Atkinson said pointing to where the tape was under her belly and then pointing out where the injury once was at the top center portion of her back.

With the fireworks still attached, Rumley said veterinarians had to shave off melted plastic that burned the dog's skin and fur.

"We were heartbroken," Stevie Atkinson said.

However, now the wound has healed and one can barely notice the once horrific wound.

"That's where it was right there, and the hair has grown over it," Scott Atkinson said.

With the help of donors from all over the world, Meg's dedicated foster parents and now Meg's owners, Meg has overcome.

"I think when you rescue a dog, they know they're being rescued and there's a special little bond there," Scott Atkinson said.

Sometimes, one look is all it takes to build something unbreakable.

"You can tell just by looking at her eyes what a sweet dog she is," Scott Atkinson said.

"She's comical. I mean we laugh a lot now," Stevie Atkinson said.

And as Stevie deals with her own medical issues, Stevie said Meg is helping her heal too.

"She knows she is mine and I am hers, " Stevie Atkinson said.

Now, the couple said they hope that Meg will help other dogs at the shelter. Dachshund Rescue of Houston is partnering with Patsy's Pet Market at 1644 S. Mason Road in Katy to put on a fundraiser Saturday to help pay for Meg's medical bills as well as support the other dogs at the rescue. Rumley said it will be a crawfish boil fundraiser with a suggested $8 donation.

The 501c3 nonprofit said that Pets Global and Zignature Food for Dogs is sponsoring the event, giving out prizes. The company is also matching all donations that come in that Saturday.

"We applaud the Dachshund Rescue of Houston for taking in Meg at her time of need and Patsy's Pet Market for coming alongside the rescue to assist with their expenses," said Stephen Witschorke with Pets Global. "We are happy to support Meg's amazing journey of triumph, along with the other dachshunds being cared for by the rescue."

