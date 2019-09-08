Man, woman dead inside travel trailer were killed, deputies say

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - An investigation is underway after authorities found two bodies inside a travel trailer in Channelview.

The bodies were discovered around 9 p.m. Friday inside a trailer on Laurelwood Drive near Riverdale, deputies said.

Authorities said they were called out to perform a welfare check, and they found the bodies of a man and woman. The Harris County Medical Examiner later identified the man as 54-year-old Ernesto Hull and the woman as 46-year-old Colette Depaz.

Authorities said both bodies had suffered gunshot wounds.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez initially said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide, but later said that after further investigation, they determine the two were killed as the result of a homicide.

Investigators are interviewing people in the area in an effort to learn more details about the killings.

Update: after further investigation, it was learned that both victims at the scene were murdered. If you have any info abt this case, please call us at 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS (8477) #HouNews https://t.co/LNpY0IMUtZ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 7, 2019

