Deputies: 4 men storm into apartment, kill man while his 3 kids were sleeping

HOUSTON - Four men stormed into a northwest Harris County apartment Wednesday and killed a man while he, his wife and their three children were sleeping, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m. at the Green Meadow Apartments on Keith Harrow Boulevard near Queenston Boulevard.

According to Harris County deputies, the four men were wearing hooded sweatshirts when they broke through the sliding glass door on the patio of the apartment. The group tried to rob the man before shooting him and fleeing the scene, deputies said.

“It appears they may have gotten away with some cash and drugs,” said Sgt. Ben Beall, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. His identity was not released.

The man’s wife and their three children, who range in age from 2 to 7 years old, were not injured.

Beall said authorities are interviewing the wife in hopes of finding her husband’s killers.

